Charlie Adam reacts to report Steven Gerrard is to pen new Ibrox deal

Glasgow Rangers have been on the up since Steven Gerrard arrived at Ibrox and he's reported to be close to signing a new contract.

Charlie Adam has reacted to the report suggesting that Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Light Blues.

It has been reported by STV that Gerrard’s new deal at Rangers will take him through to 2024 after swift negotiations, and that the Scottish Premiership club will make the announcement “imminently”.

Sky Sports News, meanwhile, said that Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson have moved quickly to seal their manager's future at Ibrox since the former arrived from Southampton.

Here is what Charlie Adam, who began his senior career with Rangers and often comments on Ibrox news and reports, said about the prospect of a new deal for Gerrard:

Great news for the club and also the manager — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) 6 December 2019

Since Gerrard's arrival, Rangers have gone from strength to strength, a side previously miles behind their Old Firm rivals now very much toe to toe with them.

In Gerrard's first season, Rangers were firmly in the title race going into the winter break, before their challenge unfortunately petered out, but in the summer, he bolstered the Ibrox ranks considerably.

At present, the Gers are just two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders and face them in the Scottish League final at Hampden Park this weekend, while also doing well in the Europa League, and optimism remains high amongst the Bears.