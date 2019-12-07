Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Predicted Liverpool XI v Bournemouth

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are in action on Saturday.

Divock Origi of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Xherdan Shaqiri after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on...

Having made a number of changes to his starting lineup against Everton in the Merseyside derby in midweek, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could make a few more against Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino did not start at Anfield, but the two forwards should do so at the Vitality Stadium.

This means that Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri - who cost £10 million and £13 million respectively, as reported by BBC Sport - will drop back to the substitutes’ bench and will be disappointed, with both the attacking players having scored in the Merseyside derby.

 

With goalkeeper Alisson Becker available again after serving his suspension, the Brazilian will go straight into the team and will replace Adrian in the starting lineup.

Naby Keita has not been exactly great for Liverpool and has struggled for playing time, but the 24-year-old central midfielder - who cost the Reds £48 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - should get another chance, this time from the start - his first in the league this season.

This is how Liverpool could line up against Bournemouth:

Liverpool XI

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch