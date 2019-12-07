Predicted Liverpool XI v Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are in action on Saturday.

Having made a number of changes to his starting lineup against Everton in the Merseyside derby in midweek, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could make a few more against Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino did not start at Anfield, but the two forwards should do so at the Vitality Stadium.

This means that Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri - who cost £10 million and £13 million respectively, as reported by BBC Sport - will drop back to the substitutes’ bench and will be disappointed, with both the attacking players having scored in the Merseyside derby.

With goalkeeper Alisson Becker available again after serving his suspension, the Brazilian will go straight into the team and will replace Adrian in the starting lineup.

Naby Keita has not been exactly great for Liverpool and has struggled for playing time, but the 24-year-old central midfielder - who cost the Reds £48 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - should get another chance, this time from the start - his first in the league this season.

This is how Liverpool could line up against Bournemouth: