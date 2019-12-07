Predicted Chelsea XI v Everton

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are in action at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their win against Aston Villa in midweek with victory over Everton away from home at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

With the Toffees in a bad run of form and without a permanent manager following the recent departure of Marco Silva, Frank Lampard’s side will head into the game as favourites.

Manager Lampard is unlikely to make too many changes to his team, especially now that Tammy Abraham is fully fit.

The England international striker limped out against Villa, but the 22-year-old is fit and will lead the line against the Toffees.

Jorginho replaced Willian in the first minute of injury time against the Villans, and the 27-year-old midfielder - who cost Chelsea £50 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - is likely to start.

The Italy international will take the place of Mateo Kovacic in the team, with the 25-year-old Croatia international - who cost the Blues £40 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

This is how Chelsea could line up against Everton on Saturday: