Our view: Portsmouth stopper Craig MacGillivray's comments suggest he'd be open to Rangers move

Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing Portsmouth goalkeeper MacGillivray to Ibrox?

With the Scottish Sun reporting that Rangers have expressed an interest in Craig MacGillivray, the Portsmouth goalkeeper could hardly have picked a more intriguing time to speak out about his long-term plans.

Just hours before those links with Steven Gerrard’s Europa League-botherers emerged, MacGillivray was admitting in a frank interview with The News that he dreams of proving himself at a far higher level than the third-tier of English football.

“Every player has got an ambition to play as high as they possibly can,” said the former Shrewsbury Town and Walsall stopper.

Subscribe

“You have got to strive for the top – you’ve got to. People may think you’re silly, people may think you’re dreaming, but at the end of the day stranger things have happened.

“Any footballer who has the drive to have a good career should strive to play as high as they can.”

With this honest admission in mind, surely the prospect of Europa League football at Ibrox, not to mention knocking Celtic off their perch and claiming a legendary 55th league crown, will have the £2.5 million-rated MacGillivray drooling.

Cynics will no doubt be lining up to question whether Ross County, St Mirren and co are really much of a step up in difficulty from Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley but, regardless of your views on the standard of Scottish football, Rangers are still one of the biggest and most historic clubs on the continent.

The chance to play under Steven Gerrard, fighting for domestic titles and starring on the European stage against the likes of Porto and Feyenoord will surely appeal to MacGillivray’s dreams of grandeur.