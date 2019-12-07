Quick links

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win against Huddersfield Town

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Huddersfield Town today.

Leeds United have maintained their good run of form with victory over Huddersfield Town away from home in the Yorkshire derby this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side headed into the Championship game against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on the back of a 4-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the league.

Ezgjan Alioski’s goal five minutes into the second half put the visiting team in the lead, and Pablo Hernandez added a second in the 78th minute.

 

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the final result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (2:28pm, December 7, 2019): “It wasn’t the best spectacle ever, typical derby at times, very scrappy, both teams guilty of giving the ball away, especially in the first half, but we said at half time that there is more in this Leeds side, they need to up the ante, and go a few more gears. They did that.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon, hosts Huddersfield had 42% of the possession, took 10 shots of which three were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 58% of the possession, took 14 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

