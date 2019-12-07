Mark Wilson picks Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard ahead of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard of Celtic are two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Mark Wilson has explained in The Scottish Sun why he would pick Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard ahead of Rangers star Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos and Edouard are two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and are proven goalscorers in the division.

Former Celtic right-back Wilson, now the manager of Brechin City, has given his take on the two strikers.

The 35-year-old Scotsman has praised both, but he has outlined why he would take Celtic star Edouard over Rangers ace Morelos.

Wilson wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Ideally, you could play two up front, but I don’t think Alfredo Morelos and Edouard would complement each other. The two of them like battling and if I’m honest, I think Edouard is probably a more rounded individual than Morelos.

“The Colombian is an outstanding goalscorer, but Edouard can do it all. He hits free-kicks, he scores with his head, he can dribble, he can beat two and three people from the halfway line.

“Morelos is a top, top player but he does rely on the deliveries from Tavernier and Barisic. I think Edouard is just more rounded and I think he’s destined for the top.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored 10 goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances and one goal in four Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

So far this campaign, Morelos has scored 10 goals in 15 Scottish Premiership matches and eight goals in eight Europa League appearances (including qualifiers) for Rangers so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.