Mark Wilson compares Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong to Kieran Tierney

Jeremie Frimpong has a big future at Celtic and beyond.

Mark Wilson has wasted no time in waxing lyrical about Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong.

The former Hoops star is clearly a huge fan of the teenage right-back who is winning hearts very quickly at Parkhead.

Celtic only signed the 18-year-old from Manchester City in September and his recent performances mean he is likely to start in tomorrow's League Cup final with Rangers at Hampden Park.

Writing in The Scottish Sun earlier this week, Wilson stuck Frimpong at right-back in a combined Old Firm XI, ahead of James Tavernier.

And the 35-year-old has been singing his praises yet again, writing that he reminds him of a right-back version of Kieran Tierney.

He said to The Scottish Sun: "He never shies away from taking the ball. He just looks fearless. He’s got blistering pace, he’s always looking to join in attacks and it’s an ideal fit for a Celtic full-back.

“Celtic had it for years with Kieran Tierney on the other side."

Tierney quit Celtic to join Arsenal in a £25 million deal this past summer.

He was a huge player in helping the Bhoys win three successive domestic trebles, meaning that Frimpong comparison are a little premature.

The young Dutchman is most likely going to be a huge player for the Glasgow giants, and will probably go on to bigger and better things at some point in the future.

But for now, he's just a teenage lad with the equivalent of seven senior games in his entire career and he doesn't need comparisons with players like Tierney.