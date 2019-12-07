Mark Wilson and Michael Stewart comment on Rangers winger Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers winger Ryan Kent will be key against Neil Lennon’s Celtic, suggests Mark Wilson and Michael Stewart.

Ryan Kent of Rangers

Mark Wilson has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Ryan Kent will be the key player for Rangers against Celtic.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Former Liverpool winger Kent is fully fit now and has been playing for the Gers, and the 23-year-old is likely to start for Steven Gerrard’s side against the Hoops.

Ahead of the match, former Celtic player Wilson has identified Kent as the danger-man for Rangers against the Hoops.

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Stewart, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has also suggested that Kent will be key for Rangers if they are to win against Celtic.

Wilson wrote about Kent in The Scottish Sun: “He had a slow start but I think everybody can see his qualities when he plays. I think he’ll be the danger man against Celtic, just like he was last season.”

Stewart wrote about Kent in The Scottish Sun: “Kent will play out-to-in or in-to-out in a bit of a floating role. But he gives Rangers an X-factor. You could see before that he had the ability, no doubt about it.

But he was getting to a stage where you were starting to ask where the end product was. Now he’s doing it. He is adding goals and assists on a more consistent level. And that’s huge.”

Big game

Rangers are desperate to win a major trophy, and Gerrard will make sure that his players are all pumped up for the showdown against Celtic.

The game is too close to call, and one should not be surprised if the final is decided on penalties.

What is guaranteed if that there will be a lot of drama, and the fans of both teams will hope for a few goals.