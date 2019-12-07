Mark Wilson and Charlie Miller praise Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer is a major figure at Celtic.

Mark Wilson has stated in The Scottish Sun that Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer is the best central defender in the Scottish Premiership.

The 35-year-old former Celtic right-back has raved about Ajer, and has hailed his aggressive style of football.

Subscribe

Former Rangers star Charlie Miller has also hailed the 21-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, and believes that the youngster can only improve.

Wilson wrote in The Scottish Sun: “For me, Ajer is the best centre-back in the league. He’s aggressive, he can play.”

Miller wrote in The Scottish Sun: “He’s a big, strong boy. He’s still young and got a lot of years ahead of him. He’ll only improve.”

Quality footballer

Ajer has been superb for Celtic in recent times, and the 21-year-old has progressed steadily over the years.

The Norway international has established himself as an important player in manager Neil Lennon’s side, and not many will argue against Wilson’s assertion that that he is the best central defender in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers, now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League, told Sky Sports back in August 2018 that Ajer has “all the attributes” to be “top-class player”.