Harry Kewell raves about Mohamed Salah assist in Liverpool win today

The Liverpool attacker's backheel assist for Naby Keita saw the Reds go two up en route to a 3-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's charges and three points back to Anfield.

BBC Sport pundit Harry Kewell has praised Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah for his gorgeous backheel assist which set up Naby Keita to score in today's Premier League victory.

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the table - for the time being at least - with a 3-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on the south coast today.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side on 35 minutes after latching on to Jordan Henderson's pinpoint long-range pass.

Keita then doubled Liverpool's lead in the 44th minute with a neat finish inside the box, Salah's assist - taking three defenders out of the equation in one fell swoop - a thing of beauty.

"I was looking at that and I was about to have a go at Mohamed Salah for trying too many back heels," Kewell, who played for Liverpool in the 2000s, told BBC Sport.

"The one thing that amazes me with Salah is how strong he is. He gets people running off him, which you just can't stop."

Keita then repaid the favour to Salah by turning provider for the Egypt talisman to net Liverpool's third in the 54th minute, the Reds cruising to a 3-0 victory.

Liverpool's club record unbeaten run has now been extended to 33 league games, while this season they have won a gargantuan 15 of 16 Premier League matches this season.

Attention now turns to the Champions League for Liverpool as they travel to Austria to play Red Bull Salzburg in their final group game on Tuesday evening.