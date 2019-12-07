Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita performance against Bournemouth

Subhankar Mondal
Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Naby Keita played well for Liverpool on Saturday.

Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Naby Keita against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Keita was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Bournemouth away from home at the Vitality Stadium.

It was the 24-year-old central midfielder’s first start of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, and he was brilliant.

The Guinea international was superb doing forward, linked up well with Mohamed Salah, and scored a goal and provided an assist.

 

According to WhoScored, against Bournemouth, Keita took three shots of which two were on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 94.7%, took 110 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles and two interceptions.

Keita has struggled to make an impact at Liverpool, and there have been criticisms levelled against him, both from fans (click here to read more) and from pundits (click here to read more).

However, against Bournemouth, the 24-year-old stepped up his game, and he showed what he is capable of.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Keita and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Naby Keita of Liverpool scores the second goal and celebrates during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality...

Naby Keita of Liverpool is challenged by Jefferson Lerma of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch