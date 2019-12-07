Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita performance against Bournemouth

Naby Keita played well for Liverpool on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Naby Keita against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Keita was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Bournemouth away from home at the Vitality Stadium.

It was the 24-year-old central midfielder’s first start of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, and he was brilliant.

The Guinea international was superb doing forward, linked up well with Mohamed Salah, and scored a goal and provided an assist.

According to WhoScored, against Bournemouth, Keita took three shots of which two were on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 94.7%, took 110 touches, attempted one dribble, and made three tackles and two interceptions.

Keita has struggled to make an impact at Liverpool, and there have been criticisms levelled against him, both from fans (click here to read more) and from pundits (click here to read more).

However, against Bournemouth, the 24-year-old stepped up his game, and he showed what he is capable of.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Keita and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

I love Keita, man is so good. Hope he really kicks on from here and stays healthy #LFC — Rieny (@rieny_rein) December 7, 2019

Naby Keita showing some of his undoubted quality today but needs to get a run of games and stay fit. He’s linking up nicely with Salah aswell! — Anes (@XanderzLFC) December 7, 2019

I love that Keita assisst and Salah goal. Stroking of the ball for the pass and the goal. The threading of the ball. Sumptuous stuff #lfc — Red CodeX Concepts (@CodeRedShell) December 7, 2019

Keita goal & assist. Enough said. Look forward to someone showing me Echo & TAW raring — Sham (@LFC_RedBlooded) December 7, 2019

Heard you don't rate Naby Keita? Poor lost souls. — Liverpool Hardline (@LFC_Hardline) December 7, 2019

Keita and Salah playing together and we start playing liquid football again, not surprised — Zia (@LFCZia) December 7, 2019

Wijnaldum was great against Everton

Milner been solid last 2 games

Hendo has been great this game and was great against Everton

Keita having a great game

Ox scoring consistently



Great time for our midfielders to find form especially to cover for Fabinho’s injury — RhysW_LFC (@RhysW_LFC) December 7, 2019

The link up play between Keita and Salah will give Klopp food for thought. Intuitive and sharp. #LFC — DeanG (@J2_Fresh) December 7, 2019

I think the choice for klopp moving forward is whether he wants his players working hard or smart..keita has had a terrible game by the teams standards of pressing, possession,recovery, marking of spaces etc but he has scored & assisted already..play him,shaq,origi & ox more #lfc — JM (@Liverbird_KE) December 7, 2019