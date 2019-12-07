Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Harvey Elliott early substitution in U23s game

The Liverpool summer arrival was taken off early for the Reds in their Premier League 2 clash against Tottenham U23s on Friday.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express concern over Harvey Elliott being withdrawn early in the Reds Under-23s latest Premier League 2 clash.

Liverpool U23s were taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the league game at Hotspur Way on Friday afternoon, with Elliott being named on the right wing by Neil Critchley.

However, the summer arrival was withdrawn just after the quarter-hour mark, Jack Bearne taking his place (Soccerway) with the scores still level.

There has been little information to go by regarding the reason for Elliott's early withdrawal, or whether he has picked up a knock.

Jurgen Klopp did suggest on Friday afternoon that the midfielder would be in line to feature against Aston Villa in the League Cup before flying out to Qatar for the Club World Cup (Liverpool Echo).

Whether this took into account the early substitution is unknown as of yet, but nonetheless some Liverpool fans on social media were still worried about what it meant:

To make things worse for the Liverpool camp, the Anfield side fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spurs, with Jamie Bowden netting hat-trick and Rodel Richards also getting on the scoresheet.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon away at Bournemouth.