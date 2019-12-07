Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Luke Ayling display against Huddersfield

Giuseppe Labellarte
Luke Ayling of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.
The Leeds United defender helped the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa bring another three points back to Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Whites' victory in today's Championship early kickoff and Elland Road defender Luke Ayling got a lot of credit for his display.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges made the short trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Ayling put in a solid display which featured a calm chest pass back to Kiko Casilla 11 minutes in, plus blocks against Juninho Bacuna and one to bail out his goalkeeper.

 

Likewise, Ayling - with the captain's armband today - had a solid and steady second half, during which Leeds took the lead on 50 minutes through Ezgjan Alioski who volleyed into the bottom corner of the Terriers net as a half-cleared corner looped to him on the edge of the box.

Pablo Hernandez then doubled the Whites' advantage when he headed Jack Harrison's cross past Kamil Grabara, and the Elland Road side kept a clean sheet to claim all three points and move top of the table above West Bromwich Albion, who face Swansea City on Sunday.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about the 6ft 1in ace's performance on the day:

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday night's game with Hull at Elland Road.

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.

