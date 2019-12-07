Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Luke Ayling display against Huddersfield

The Leeds United defender helped the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa bring another three points back to Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Whites' victory in today's Championship early kickoff and Elland Road defender Luke Ayling got a lot of credit for his display.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges made the short trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Ayling put in a solid display which featured a calm chest pass back to Kiko Casilla 11 minutes in, plus blocks against Juninho Bacuna and one to bail out his goalkeeper.

Likewise, Ayling - with the captain's armband today - had a solid and steady second half, during which Leeds took the lead on 50 minutes through Ezgjan Alioski who volleyed into the bottom corner of the Terriers net as a half-cleared corner looped to him on the edge of the box.

Pablo Hernandez then doubled the Whites' advantage when he headed Jack Harrison's cross past Kamil Grabara, and the Elland Road side kept a clean sheet to claim all three points and move top of the table above West Bromwich Albion, who face Swansea City on Sunday.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about the 6ft 1in ace's performance on the day:

Luke Ayling the stand out in a very poor first half. Midfield needs some stability and that yellow for Klich isn't going to help #lufc — Jack Waldis (@waldis17) 7 December 2019

Ayling has been superb today with the captain's armband. Kiko Casilla also crucial. Costa still improving. #LUFC — Anders has opinions (@BenBuford11) 7 December 2019

Looks like a pretty even game so far. Ayling centre back looking solid enough. #LUFC — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) 7 December 2019

Get in! Excellent performances from Alioski, Ayling and Kiko today #lufc. — Robert Gray (@RobertG76210733) 7 December 2019

It's happening. Luke Ayling will be a premier league player next season. — Mark (@MarkGL7) 7 December 2019

Great game today, Luke! I loved your passion in celebrating Alioski's goal! You know what it means to be Leeds and we love it! Keep it up! — Chris (@ItsChristian_) 7 December 2019

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday night's game with Hull at Elland Road.