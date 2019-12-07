Leeds fans rave about Jed Wallace, some want him at ER

Leeds United fans are singing Jed Wallace's praises tonight.

Jed Wallace is winning a lot of plaudits on Twitter after last night and Leeds United fans joined in.

The Millwall attacker had a wonderful game in last night's visit of Nottingham Forest and set up the Lions' first-half opener through Shaun Williams.

Wallace was exceptional throughout and Leeds supporters on Twitter certainly took notice of his display.

There was pace, trickery and, above all, end product, three ingredients which are essential for any winger worth his salt.

The 25-year-old is having a very decent season and here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted to his performance last night.

Jed Wallace should be at a far better Championship club than Millwall. I'd certainly take him at Leeds! #Millwall #MilFor — Ben (@BenSpencer_x) December 6, 2019

Jed Wallace looks decent — Mark Ramm (@LufcRammy) December 6, 2019

Jed Wallace for Millwall is a great player. The problem is he wouldn't get in Leeds' team. Not sure he'd be willing to sit on bench. That's the biggest problem we've got regarding recruitment #lufc — Gaz (@gazLUFC4) December 6, 2019

Still can’t believe we didn’t beat Forest. They are shite. The boy Wallace is a great player. He would be good in a Bielsa team #lufc #alaw #mot — Gary Marshall (@Garymarshall_85) December 6, 2019

He would — boogie (@Ryansut41183726) December 6, 2019

Jed Wallace - Such a baller #lufc — Ty (@NOHSPUT) December 6, 2019

Would he get into Leeds' best XI? Potentially.

Helder Costa is in form at the moment, but for much of the season he simply hasn't been and what a good option Wallace could be.

Still, Millwall could be very reluctant to sell - not least to Marcelo Bielsa's side - but the player himself is certainly an admirer of the Whites, whom he labelled 'unbelievable' a couple of months ago [Leeds Live].