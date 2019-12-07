Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds fans rave about Jed Wallace, some want him at ER

Shane Callaghan
Jed Wallace of Millwall
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United fans are singing Jed Wallace's praises tonight.

Jed Wallace of Millwall

Jed Wallace is winning a lot of plaudits on Twitter after last night and Leeds United fans joined in.

The Millwall attacker had a wonderful game in last night's visit of Nottingham Forest and set up the Lions' first-half opener through Shaun Williams.

Wallace was exceptional throughout and Leeds supporters on Twitter certainly took notice of his display.

There was pace, trickery and, above all, end product, three ingredients which are essential for any winger worth his salt.

 

The 25-year-old is having a very decent season and here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted to his performance last night.

Would he get into Leeds' best XI? Potentially.

Helder Costa is in form at the moment, but for much of the season he simply hasn't been and what a good option Wallace could be.

Still, Millwall could be very reluctant to sell - not least to Marcelo Bielsa's side - but the player himself is certainly an admirer of the Whites, whom he labelled 'unbelievable' a couple of months ago [Leeds Live].

Jed Wallace of Millwall in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on April 14, 2017 in London, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch