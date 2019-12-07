Leeds fans react on Twitter as QPR trip is moved to earlier kickoff for TV coverage

Leeds United fans face an early-morning start to get down to London for just after midday as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa play Queens Park Rangers.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the news that the Whites' trip to Queens Park Rangers has been moved for television coverage (Leeds website).

The Championship fixture was initially set to be a 3pm kickoff on Saturday 18 January, but it's now set to begin at 12:30pm, meaning an early start for Elland Road fans in order to make their way down to London.

The QPR game is the only Leeds fixture that has been selected for broadcast as Sky announced their picks for the rest of January and early February on Friday, though the Whites saw their FA Cup third-round tie rescheduled too.

Leeds' fixture away at Arsenal is scheduled to take place on Monday 6 January, with a 7:56pm kickoff, after it was selected for live coverage on BBC Sport - one of six games of the round selected for live television coverage.

The Elland Road side is no stranger to seeing fixtures rescheduled for live broadcast - after all, nobody wants to see small, unsuccessful teams on the telly - but it still rankles amongst many Leeds supporters, who are often inconvenienced and have to change their own plans.

Here is some of the reaction on social media to the QPR fixture time change:

This means only 1 thing, Stella Artois at 6am — Wayne B (@WayneBully) 6 December 2019

Jesus, you’d have thought we’re not famous anymore — Martyn (@martyn_ss) 6 December 2019

London, 12:30... — Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) 6 December 2019

Like BBC with the Arsenal game on a Monday 8pm. Not that I could go anyway but it’s a bit unreal! — Ollieunited WY (@ollieunited) 6 December 2019

Putting the fan’s first as always #Lufc — Martin Threadgold (@FredgoldMartin) 6 December 2019

At least we get home early — Julie Trimble (@trimble1959) 6 December 2019

Can't wait to set off at 5 in the morning, nice one — Nathan (@nathan10wilson) 6 December 2019

The most unlikely game to televise. Baffling. — Becca Richardson (@BeccaRi41043767) 6 December 2019

Awful — Danny (@WarfieldWarf) 6 December 2019