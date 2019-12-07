Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Jack Harrison display against Huddersfield

Giuseppe Labellarte
Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town challanges with Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on...
The Leeds United winger helped the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa bring another three points back to Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Whites' victory in today's Championship early kickoff and Elland Road on-loan ace Jack Harrison got a lot of credit for his display.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges made the short trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Harrison worked hard for the Whites throughout the game, pressing well, tracking back when needed, and unlocking several opportunities for his teammates.

 

Harrison played in Pablo Hernandez with one neat pass which the Spaniard went close with, as well as whipping in a great cross for Patrick Bamford to connect with a header, and in the end he got his assist with a great delivery for Hernandez to head past Kamil Grabara.

The Elland Road side, having opened the scoring via Ezgjan Alioski not long after the restart, kept a clean sheet to claim a solid 2-0 win over the Terriers and move top of the Championship table above West Bromwich Albion, who face Swansea City on Sunday.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about the Manchester City on-loan ace's performance on the day:

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday night's game with Hull at Elland Road.

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.

