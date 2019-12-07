Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Jack Harrison display against Huddersfield

The Leeds United winger helped the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa bring another three points back to Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Whites' victory in today's Championship early kickoff and Elland Road on-loan ace Jack Harrison got a lot of credit for his display.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges made the short trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Harrison worked hard for the Whites throughout the game, pressing well, tracking back when needed, and unlocking several opportunities for his teammates.

Harrison played in Pablo Hernandez with one neat pass which the Spaniard went close with, as well as whipping in a great cross for Patrick Bamford to connect with a header, and in the end he got his assist with a great delivery for Hernandez to head past Kamil Grabara.

The Elland Road side, having opened the scoring via Ezgjan Alioski not long after the restart, kept a clean sheet to claim a solid 2-0 win over the Terriers and move top of the Championship table above West Bromwich Albion, who face Swansea City on Sunday.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about the Manchester City on-loan ace's performance on the day:

Jack Harrison’s improvement is very impressive from last season, a different player who now has an end product leading to him being an assist master #lufc — Tom Raynor (@TOMLUFC1995) 7 December 2019

You've got to give credit to Harrison, was verging on useless last season, but he's obviously worked his arse off to reward Bielsa's loyalty in bringing him back this season. Looks a bloody good player now with a dangerous end product. Lovely stuff. #lufc — Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) 7 December 2019

Stand up Harrison, I have criticised the guy for nearly two seasons. Today, and for most of the season you were brilliant #LUFC #HARRISON — Sam (@SamAdjeii) 7 December 2019

Sign Jack Harrison in the summer please #lufc — Steve Turner (@SteveLTurner) 7 December 2019

Harrison is an absolute assist machine. #lufc — Daryl (@DarylRS29) 7 December 2019

I’ve slated Harrison but his deliveries have been improved so much. Fair play to him. Keep it up Jack — Batesy (@batesylufc2) 7 December 2019

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday night's game with Hull at Elland Road.