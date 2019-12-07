Luke Ayling raves about Leeds United debutant Oliver Casey

The Leeds United youngster made his debut as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa brought another three points back to Elland Road.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has praised Elland Road academy graduate Oliver Casey, who made his debut for the Whites in today's Championship away win.

The 19-year-old, who's Leeds born and bred, came through the ranks at Elland Road and signed a professional deal with the Whites in November last year (official Leeds website).

In Saturday's early Championship kickoff against Huddersfield, Casey was brought on by Marcelo Bielsa in the 84th minute of the game, replacing Mateusz Klich (Yorkshire Evening Post).

The 6ft 2in youngster began in midfield but then moved into defence after Helder Costa was replaced by Barry Douglas, and helped shore up the back line in the latter stages of the game.

Ayling took to Twitter after the game to congratulate Casey, who is contracted to Leeds until next summer:

Brilliant from the big man https://t.co/p8iPqbjVnD — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) December 7, 2019

Leeds took the lead on 50 minutes against Huddersfield through Ezgjan Alioski, who volleyed into the bottom corner of the Terriers net as a half-cleared corner looped to him on the edge of the box.

Pablo Hernandez then doubled the Whites' advantage when he headed Jack Harrison's cross past Kamil Grabara, and the Elland Road side kept a clean sheet to claim all three points and move top of the table above West Bromwich Albion, who face Swansea City on Sunday.

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday night's game with Hull at Elland Road.