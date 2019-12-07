Karren Brady’s warning for Liverpool regarding title race

Liverpool are the current Premier League leaders.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has warned Liverpool in The Sun that they are far from certain from winning the Premier League title this season.

Brady believes that injuries to a couple of key players, such as star defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, could derail Liverpool.

The West Ham vice-chairman has also praised 33-year-old Englishman James Milner, who has played as a midfielder, full-back and winger during his time at the Reds.

Brady wrote in The Sun: “To begin with, we aren’t even at Christmas yet. And with the season barely a third of the way through, those 11 points could melt as fast as ice on the lake.

“Serious injury to one or two key players might shake Jurgen Klopp’s team. And while he has several good young players, it is interesting that he often uses that human engine James Milner for any number of vacated positions.

“Milner is 34 next month and even he is too short to fill in for Virgil van Dijk. Without the Dutchman for a couple of months, a dreaded occurrence for manager Klopp, Liverpool would surely be in the same difficulties being felt by City at centre-back.”

Staying focused

With Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment, the Merseyside outfit are the favourites to clinch the championship this season.

However, no one at the Reds is getting carried away, as last season, they let a considerable lead slip.

Manchester City may be 11 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s team, but it is only December, and there is a lot of football still to be played.

While Brady is right that injuries could hamper Liverpool, the fact is that it is true for all clubs.

For example, City have been affected by injury issues, especially defensively, and that is one of the reasons why they are third in the league table at the moment.