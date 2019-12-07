Jurgen Klopp comments on Rhian Brewster amid Leeds, Aston Villa speculation

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly wanted by Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested to The Liverpool Echo that Rhian Brewster will be sent out on loan, amid reported interest from Leeds United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among other clubs.

According to The Times, Leeds, Swansea, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all have made contact regarding signing Brewster on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The Mirror has credited Villa and Palace with interest in securing the services of the 19-year-old striker.

Liverpool manager Klopp has suggested that the England Under-21 international could be sent out on loan, but only to the right club.

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo about Brewster: “Maybe Rhian is the one, age-wise, experience-wise, if he had not been injured, he would already have been on a different level, but that is the situation and we constantly think of the situation for the boys.

“He is very young, but still a bit advanced, but I don't know, we don't make decisions right now. If we do [loan him] then it 100 per cent needs to be the right club.”

The right club

Brewster does not have any first-team experience, and it will be a risk for any club signing him to make him a regular in the first team.

However, from the player’s perspective, he needs to go out on loan to a club where he will at least stand a chance of playing on a regular basis.

A move down to the Championship to play for a team aiming to win promotion to the Premier League will help in his progress and development.