Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool’s January transfer plan

Jurgen Klopp suggests that Liverpool could sign a striker.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested to The Liverpool Echo that he could sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Klopp has suggested that if Rhian Brewster leaves Liverpool on loan next month, then he could bring in a replacement.

According to The Times, Leeds United, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all have made contact with the Reds over a loan deal for the 19-year-old striker.

Liverpool are reported to be open to sending the England Under-21 international out on loan, and Klopp has suggested that he could bring in a replacement.

When asked if Brewster's future could see a forward signed, Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: "Yes, we have to see. We can't just give the boys [away] on loan because we have built this squad.

"We have three long-term injuries and four with Paul Glatzel, two of them were pre-season. Two came later with Joel (Matip) and Fabinho.

"That gives us a 16-player squad and I count the kids, but we cannot only give players on loan and think it is good for him, we always have to consider both situations.”

Good plan for Liverpool?

While it would make sense for Liverpool to sign a forward if they allow Brewster to leave Anfield on loan in January, perhaps it would be better for them to just keep the 19-year-old striker at the club.

True, Brewster is not going to get much playing time at Liverpool during the second half of the season, but whoever they bring in would be a squad player and would be in the same situation.

Instead of signing a new striker, the Reds would be better off giving chances to Brewster.