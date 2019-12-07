Jose Mourinho makes Tanguy Ndombele admission

Tanguy Ndombele has had a mixed first few months as a Tottenham Hotspur player.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Tanguy Ndombele is 'not in the best condition' right now.

Mourinho raised eyebrows by only giving Spurs' record £63 million player a 20-minute cameo in the midweek defeat at Manchester United.

Instead, the newly-appointed Tottenham head coach played Moussa Sissoko in a slightly deeper position at Old Trafford, having given him an attacking role in the 3-2 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Ndombele was fit to start against the Red Devils, having also faced the Cherries seven days ago, but Mourinho, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Burnley, has raised doubts over his fitness at the moment.

He told Football London, when asked why he gave Sissoko a deeper role in midweek: "I knew that Ndombele not in the best condition."

The 22-year-old hasn't had a rip-roaring start in North London following his summer move from Lyon.

He is undeniably a huge talent but Mauricio Pochettino seemed to struggle to get the very best out of him and it remains to be seen if Mourinho is any more successful than his predecessor on that front.

The big Frenchman needs a bit of confidence and if the Portuguese head coach can instill that in him then he could still be a very, very big player for Tottenham.