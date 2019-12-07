Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Everton win at Goodison Park today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The pundit gave his thoughts as Everton - with Duncan Ferguson in interim charge - triumphed with the Toffees at Goodison Park today.

Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has delivered his verdict on Everton's superb Premier League win at Goodison Park today under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.

The Toffees got life after Marco Silva under way in the best possible manner, Ferguson's interim spell in charge beginning with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the day's early kickoff.

Richarlison struck after just five minutes played at Goodison Park, spreading play out wide to Djibril Sidibe before timing his run to meet the right-back's cross and nodding past Kepa.

 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then doubled the Toffees' lead shortly after the interval, slotting through the Chelsea keeper's legs after nipping the ball off Kurt Zouma.

Although Mateo Kovacic halved the deficit, DCL then struck again for Everton, another defensive mishap from the visitors ensuring Ferguson and his charges claimed a vital three points.

As a Liverpool legend, Carragher will have had his differences with the Toffees contingent over the years, but he couldn't help but compliment the blue half of Merseyside:

The result saw Everton climb up to 14th in the Premier League table on 17 points, ahead of the day's 3pm kickoffs.

Duncan Ferguson the interim head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch