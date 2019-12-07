Quick links

James Milner makes claim that'll excite Leeds fans

The Liverpool star spent two years in Leeds United's senior side as a youngster.

James Milner has reiterated his desire to play for Leeds United before his career is over, but insisted that there's been no contact from the Elland Road club.

The Liverpool midfielder kick-started his brilliant career in West Yorkshire and has been linked with a sensational return in recent months after admitting his affection for his first club.

Milner is out of contract at Anfield next summer and in theory he would be able to re-sign for Leeds on a Bosman then.

The Elland Road faithful would have him back in a heartbeat, and they remind him of it virtually every single time that he posts on Twitter.

 

But the 33-year-old is adamant that there has been no contact from the Whites on that front.

He said as quoted by The Daily Star: "At the moment I’m a Champions League winner with Liverpool and this year we’re really going for the Premier League, but I don’t know what the future will hold.

"It would be amazing to play for Leeds again but no-one from the club has ever contacted me about that."

A lot might depend on what division Marcelo Bielsa's side are in.

For example, would United be able to pay him enough every week if they were still a Championship side next season? Probably not. He might love the club, and rightly so, but dropping down a league and taking a massive wage cut may not be enough to lure him home.

