Ibrahim Sissoko would give Bielsa's Leeds United a plan B

Leeds United are still flying high at the top of the Championship but another goalscorer wouldn't go amiss.

For a team who produce a steady stream of crosses, Leeds United don’t exactly have a designated targetman in their ranks; a battering ram of a striker who is going to steam into the penalty box and thump a bullet of a header into the back of the net.

Patrick Bamford, for his qualities, his improved hold-up play and the blood, sweat and tears he so willingly sacrifices in pursuit of three valuable points, is not a striker who thrives on crosses. As Leeds fans will tell you, a day out at Elland Road isn’t complete until their number nine flicks at least one presentable headed chance looping into the south stand.

Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, is a natural-born penalty box poacher, rather than someone capable of leading the line on his own and keeping Leeds’ possession play ticking over. That, in truth, is why the Arsenal loanee is yet to start a Championship game under Marcelo Bielsa.

So while Leeds’ esteemed tactician doesn’t really believe in ‘plan Bs’, it's tempting to view Leeds' apparent interest in Ibrahim Sissoko as an acceptance that the Whites could do with a different sort of presence in attack.

Someone who is capable of bullying and occupying defenders like Bamford, hitting the net with ease like Nketiah, all the while offering the sort of height and aerial ability that Luke Ayling and co are crying out for from the wings.

Standing at 6ft 3ins, the Niort targetman is comfortably taller than any of the forwards Bielsa has worked with since he first put his backside on the bucket in the Elland Road dugout.

Sissoko, who has scored nine goals in 14 games this season and been linked via FootMercato, appears to reflect an acceptance of the fact that, if you’re going to sling crosses into the box, you might as well give Ayling, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa something to aim for.