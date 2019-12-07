Huddersfield boss shares message from Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa

The Leeds United boss apparently saw reasons to be cheerful from a Huddersfield perspective.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has revealed that he received some nice words from his Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa today.

Bielsa's side beat the Terriers 2-0 in this afternoon's Yorkshire derby.

By doing so, Leeds moved top of the Championship with a sixth successive victory.

In contrast, Huddersfield, who sit one place and two points above the relegation zone, can't buy a win themselves and haven't won a game since November 2.

But Bielsa has seen promising signs it seems, and he told Cowley after the match today that he can see Huddersfield improving in a big way from January onward.

The 41-year-old manager told The Examiner: "He just said, 'In January you will be a team on the way up.' It was a nice thing to say. Hopefully he saw a team that was well organised and is in a difficult moment in terms of injuries but that will fight hard with you."

As things stand, Leeds are on the way up in a different sense.

Bielsa's side, who have conceded just 10 goals in 20 games this season, are sitting top of the table as we approach the halfway point.

There isn't a United fan out there who will be counting their chickens, given the spectacular implosion at the back end of last season, but for now it looks very much like Leeds will be making their long-awaited Premier League return come May.