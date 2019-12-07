'Hefty fee': Charlie Miller makes claim about Rangers star

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is worth a fortune.

Charlie Miller has told The Scottish Sun that Rangers can expect a 'hefty fee' for Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian marksman is enjoying a phenomenal third season at Ibrox.

So far, Morelos, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Scotsman], has netted 25 goals across all competitions for Rangers, including one for his country.

It's inevitable that the Gers receive enquiries about his availability in January but everybody at the club has been clear in saying that he will not be sold.

Blues boss Steven Gerrard claimed that even an eye-watering £50 million wouldn't be enough to make Rangers sell him.

And the legendary Miller said that whatever happens, the club will be very well compensated.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I’m sure it will be a hefty fee if he keeps on scoring goals the way he’s been scoring them. Only Rangers can decide what they want and what they’ll accept."

If Morelos can fire Rangers to a first major trophy since 2011 on Sunday then that might add to his value.

Gerrard's side come up against Celtic at Hampden Park in a League Cup final and few would back against the 23-year-old from breaking his long goal drought against the reigning champions.