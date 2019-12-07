Quick links

Rangers

'Hefty fee': Charlie Miller makes claim about Rangers star

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers shoots on goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is worth a fortune.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Charlie Miller has told The Scottish Sun that Rangers can expect a 'hefty fee' for Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian marksman is enjoying a phenomenal third season at Ibrox.

So far, Morelos, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Scotsman], has netted 25 goals across all competitions for Rangers, including one for his country.

It's inevitable that the Gers receive enquiries about his availability in January but everybody at the club has been clear in saying that he will not be sold.

 

Blues boss Steven Gerrard claimed that even an eye-watering £50 million wouldn't be enough to make Rangers sell him.

And the legendary Miller said that whatever happens, the club will be very well compensated.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I’m sure it will be a hefty fee if he keeps on scoring goals the way he’s been scoring them. Only Rangers can decide what they want and what they’ll accept."

If Morelos can fire Rangers to a first major trophy since 2011 on Sunday then that might add to his value.

Gerrard's side come up against Celtic at Hampden Park in a League Cup final and few would back against the 23-year-old from breaking his long goal drought against the reigning champions.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

