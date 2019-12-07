Gary Lineker reacts to Everton win, Yannick Bolasie sends message to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice for Everton against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s win against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The former Tottenham striker was pleased to see Duncan Ferguson guide the Toffees to a 3-1 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice for the Merseyside outfit, while Richarlison added one.

Ferguson is the caretaker-manager of Everton at the moment and was appointed in the role following the departure of Marco Silva from the Everton hotseat after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek.

Lineker was pleased with Everton’s win, while Yannick Bolasie has praised Calvert-Lewin on Twitter for his brace for the Toffees.

Bolasie, who failed to establish himself in the Everton team under Silva, is on loan at Sporting Lisbon at the moment.

Well that’s not a bad start for Duncan Ferguson. The @Everton fans are jumping as high as their temporary manager used to. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019

Chelsea dominated possession, but Frank Lampard’s side were sloppy at the back, and Everton took advantage of that.

The Goodison Park faithful were brilliant and were in loud voice throughout the match, and they will be pleased with how the team bounced back from the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.