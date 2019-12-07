Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Gary Lineker reacts to Everton win, Yannick Bolasie sends message to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Subhankar Mondal
Gary Lineker attends the World Premiere of 'Make Us Dream' at The Curzon Soho on November 14, 2018 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice for Everton against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in...

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton’s win against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The former Tottenham striker was pleased to see Duncan Ferguson guide the Toffees to a 3-1 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice for the Merseyside outfit, while Richarlison added one.

Ferguson is the caretaker-manager of Everton at the moment and was appointed in the role following the departure of Marco Silva from the Everton hotseat after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek.

 

Lineker was pleased with Everton’s win, while Yannick Bolasie has praised Calvert-Lewin on Twitter for his brace for the Toffees.

Bolasie, who failed to establish himself in the Everton team under Silva, is on loan at Sporting Lisbon at the moment.

Chelsea dominated possession, but Frank Lampard’s side were sloppy at the back, and Everton took advantage of that.

The Goodison Park faithful were brilliant and were in loud voice throughout the match, and they will be pleased with how the team bounced back from the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Donyell Malen of PSV, Yannick Bolasie of Sporting Clube de Portugal during the UEFA Europa League match between Sporting Lissabon v PSV at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 28, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch