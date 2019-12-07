Quick links

Gary Lineker and Rodney Marsh react to Son Heung-min wondergoal for Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur breaks past Erik Pieters of Burnley to go on and score his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at...
Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their defeat to Manchester United in midweek with a pretty comfortable victory over Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they enhanced their chances of finishing in the top four of the league table this season.

Spurs were the dominant side in the game, and the talking point of the match was the brilliant goal from Son Heung-min in the 32nd minute.

The 27-year-old South Korea international attacker picked up the ball inside his own half and ran past a bunch of Burnley players to slot home.

 

It is one of the best goals of the season anywhere in Europe and will probably end up being the best in the Premier League this campaign.

Tottenham legend Gary Lineker was following the match, and he was impressed with the goal from Son.

Rodney Marsh was also following the match, and the former Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City forward was absolutely stunned by the goal from the Spurs star.

