Gary Lineker and Rodney Marsh react to Son Heung-min wondergoal for Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their defeat to Manchester United in midweek with a pretty comfortable victory over Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they enhanced their chances of finishing in the top four of the league table this season.

Spurs were the dominant side in the game, and the talking point of the match was the brilliant goal from Son Heung-min in the 32nd minute.

The 27-year-old South Korea international attacker picked up the ball inside his own half and ran past a bunch of Burnley players to slot home.

It is one of the best goals of the season anywhere in Europe and will probably end up being the best in the Premier League this campaign.

Tottenham legend Gary Lineker was following the match, and he was impressed with the goal from Son.

Rodney Marsh was also following the match, and the former Queens Park Rangers and Manchester City forward was absolutely stunned by the goal from the Spurs star.

Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see. Goal of the season, me thinks. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019

>If Messi scored that goal that Son has we would be talking about it for the next 30 years — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) December 7, 2019