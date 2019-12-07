'Fantastic': Everton told what to expect from Vitor Pereira by Jose Fonte

Premier League outfit Everton are set to hold talks with Shanghai SIPG's CSL winner Pereira as they look to replace Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Vitor Pereira remains something of a mystery to Everton fans. So thank you to Jose Fonte, the former Southampton and West Ham United defender, for shedding some light on an up-and-coming coach who could be about to step into the breach at Goodison Park.

According to Sky Sports, The Toffees are set to hold talks with Pereira within the next 24 hours with another Portuguese tactician lined up to replace Marco Silva on the blue half of Merseyside.

The 51-year-old is a proven winner, having lifted domestic titles at Porto, Olympiakos and Shanghai SIPG, but he is yet to test himself in one of Europe’s top leagues. Everton would be taking one hell of a punt, a potentially expensive one too with Pereira earning a staggering £30 million-a-year in China.

But Portugal international Fonte believes that the modern, forward-thinking Pereira could be an inspired addition for a Premier League club who suddenly find themselves sleepwalking into a relegation battle.

“He did a fantastic job in Portugal and he has done a fantastic job in China,” the Lille defender told Jim White on talkSPORT (6 December, 10.50am).

“He is one of the new generation of mangers; very methodical. The players like him, he puts on good training sessions and has a good understanding of the game.

“I’m not surprised he’s being mentioned.”

With an obsession for possession football and a relentless, high-pressing style, Pereira is a coach tailor-made for the Pep Guardiola-era with his Shanghai side, in their 3-5-2 formation, sweeping all before them in the Far East last season.

Though Everton fans will draw inevitable comparisons between Pereira and the man he could be about to replace at Goodison Park. Like Silva, Pereira earned his stripes as an exciting young manager in Portugal, won the Greek title with Olympiakos and then found himself suffering relegation (swap Hull City for 1860 Munich).