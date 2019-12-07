Ezgjan Alioski comments on Leeds' form

Leeds United have won six Championship games in succession.

Ezgjan Alioski has said that nobody outside of Leeds United knows how hard the players work on a day-to-day basis.

Marcelo Bielsa's side won 2-0 at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town this afternoon to move top of the Championship.

In doing so, Leeds also made it six wins on the bounce.

On this form, the Whites will be making their long-awaited Premier League return come May.

The Argentine coach is well known for subjecting his players to extreme fitness work behind the scenes at Thorp Arch, with the players often referencing Bielsa's 'Murderball' training drill.

As of right now, Leeds are making the Championship look very easy under Bielsa, but Alioski, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The YEP], insists that a lot of hard work is behind their high-flying form.

He told LUTV: "The mood is always good. We're always good. The feeling is unbelievable [to win six in a row] but they don't know how hard we work to get these six wins."