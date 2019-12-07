Duncan Ferguson shares message for Marco Silva ahead of Everton game against Chelsea

Duncan Ferguson has taken the Everton reins as caretaker boss after the Toffees decided to sack Marco Silva amid poor results at Goodison Park this term.

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson has spoken highly of Marco Silva after the Goodison Park made the decision to sack the Portuguese manager earlier this week.

The Toffees decided to axe Silva following a severe downturn in form which culminated in Everton dropping into the relegation zone.

Everton were soundly beaten 5-2 by Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield in midweek, a result which proved the last straw for the Goodison Park hierarchy.

With Big Dunc now in interim charge as Everton host Chelsea at Goodison Park in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff, he took the opportunity to praise Silva for his work with the Toffees.

"I want to thank Marco for all the hard work he invested in trying to bring success to the club," Ferguson wrote in his programme notes. "Marco is a good man and we respect the effort he put in for the club."

| Goosebumps reading Big Dunc’s programme notes.



UP THE TOFFEES! #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/NgKBcX7mPt — Everton (@Everton) 7 December 2019

Everton looked good value to be challenging at the right end of the Premier League table before the season got under way, with some shrewd signings for the Toffees including highly-rated Italian youngster Moise Kean.

However, things just didn't work out for Silva, who won just four of his 15 Premier League games this season, drawing four and losing nine - including the last three in a row - to see Everton slump to 18th in the table.