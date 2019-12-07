Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans stunned by Morgan Schneiderlin shift

Shane Callaghan
Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton and James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on December 1, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin was among his team's best players today.

Morgan Schneiderlin before the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Everton fans on Twitter are absolutely raving about Morgan Schneiderlin's performance in this afternoon's 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Days after the sacking of Marco Silva, the Toffees, under Duncan Ferguson, posted their finest display of the season so far in taking care of Frank Lampard's troops on Merseyside.

Two goals from Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin mean that he will get the plaudits, but the supporters couldn't believe what they were seeing from Schneiderlin.

The France international hasn't been a huge success at the club following a £20 million move from Manchester United [The Guardian], and he has often infuriated the Goodison Park faithful.

 

But he looked a totally different player under Ferguson today after posting a energetic and industrious display against the Blues.

Here's how Everton supporters reacted on Twitter:

Consistency is key for Schneiderlin now. Anybody can have a great game every now and again, but the next-level players are the ones who do it each and every week.

If the former Southampton midfielder can manage that under Ferguson or the next manager, it would be a massive improvement.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton fouls Maxwel Cornet of Lyon and is later awarded his second yellow of the game which led to his sending off during the UEFA Europa League group E match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch