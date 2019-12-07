Everton fans stunned by Morgan Schneiderlin shift

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin was among his team's best players today.

Everton fans on Twitter are absolutely raving about Morgan Schneiderlin's performance in this afternoon's 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Days after the sacking of Marco Silva, the Toffees, under Duncan Ferguson, posted their finest display of the season so far in taking care of Frank Lampard's troops on Merseyside.

Two goals from Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin mean that he will get the plaudits, but the supporters couldn't believe what they were seeing from Schneiderlin.

The France international hasn't been a huge success at the club following a £20 million move from Manchester United [The Guardian], and he has often infuriated the Goodison Park faithful.

But he looked a totally different player under Ferguson today after posting a energetic and industrious display against the Blues.

Here's how Everton supporters reacted on Twitter:

Thought schneiderlin was sound today by the way — Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansEFC) December 7, 2019

Ngolo Kante got dominated by a midfield of Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson, yet people say he’s better than Gana? Pffffft — Lee (@1878Lee) December 7, 2019

Always first to get stick and rightly so a lot of the time but fair play Morgan Schneiderlin, fought for absolutely everything today — Kieran Bowie (@KieranBowie1878) December 7, 2019

In less than 3 days Big Dunc has turned Schneiderlin into a prime Makelele. — General (@GGenaral5) December 7, 2019

He will get no credit but Morgan Schneiderlin was brilliant today! — Mike Williams (@mikeefc1878) December 7, 2019

Morgan Schneiderlin too. One of his best games for Everton. Flying into tackles, covering and harrying, being busy. He needs to be like that every game because he can be a seriously important player when he’s on it like today. — Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) December 7, 2019

Big mentions for Schneiderlin, Sidibe and Walcott though. I thought those three were absolutely brilliant. — Rachael Cotgrave (@bluegirl1878) December 7, 2019

Never ever ever though I'd say this but schneiderlin was MOM there! — Goodnight Vienna (@col_barca) December 7, 2019

Schneiderlin had one of his (if not *the*) best games for Everton. Looked like he actually cared in that shirt & managed that midfield well. https://t.co/6Ygcg4uvJN — Robert Burroughs (@fatbertt) December 7, 2019

Shout out to Schneiderlin aswell he gave everything today — UTFT ⚽️ (@DockMoore) December 7, 2019

DCL gets the plaudits but Keane, Sidibe and Schneiderlin absolute superb. — Graeme McVeigh (@GraemeMcV) December 7, 2019

Consistency is key for Schneiderlin now. Anybody can have a great game every now and again, but the next-level players are the ones who do it each and every week.

If the former Southampton midfielder can manage that under Ferguson or the next manager, it would be a massive improvement.