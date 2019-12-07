Everton fans slate Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane on Twitter

The Everton pair haven't escaped fan criticism despite the big win.

What a performance from Everton this afternoon.

The Toffees posted one of their best performances of this season earlier today in beating Frank Lampard's Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

In doing so, Everton have picked up only a second Premier League win in the guts of seven weeks.

Marco Silva was fired by the Merseyside club's hierarchy following the derby-day defeat at Liverpool and Duncan Ferguson oversaw this afternoon's victory on an interim basis.

Understandably the fans were delighted with their lads' application and attitude, but two players haven't escaped criticism on Twitter.

Chelsea found their way back into the game on 52 minutes when Mateo Kovacic pulled one back in a goal where Everton's Jordan Pickford perhaps could have done better.

Ahead of him in central defence, Michael Keane didn't cover himself in glory at times either. He didn't have a bad game, but there were signs of nervousness.

Here's how Everton fans reacted to both of their displays:

Keane and Pickford is awful. Just because they're british, doesn't make them good. If they were Spanish, Italian or French they would've been slaughtered — afcRubz (@afcViking) December 7, 2019

Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane are two of the worst players I have ever seen in my life! How do they get into this #EFC team?#EVECHE — ⚽️ Betting Tips ⚽️ (@gtl_tips) December 7, 2019

Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford need bombing out... championship level at best. #EVECHE — P (@Paul_M__H) December 7, 2019

Michael Keane Jordan Pickford

Shocking lapses of

concentration — Gary Lager (@Garrardinho) December 7, 2019

Barney Pickford has been getting away with it for months. He's an awful goalkeeper with tiny arms. — Robbie Fowler (@StaffordScouse) December 7, 2019

Big Michael Keane looked shakey but certainly started improving to the latter stage of the game. Needs confidence — Isaac (@efc_isaac) December 7, 2019

Keane is Championship level at best he’s an accident waiting to happen and literally any ball over the top he’s lost! Shambles #Efc #KeaneShite — Mark Bagnall (@Baggy4) December 7, 2019

Pickford needs to sort himself out, positioning awful — James Burke (@JamesBurke19) December 7, 2019