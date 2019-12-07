Quick links

Everton fans slate Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane on Twitter

Jordan Pickford (L) and Seamus Coleman of Everton speak after the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
The Everton pair haven't escaped fan criticism despite the big win.

Michael Keane of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

What a performance from Everton this afternoon.

The Toffees posted one of their best performances of this season earlier today in beating Frank Lampard's Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

In doing so, Everton have picked up only a second Premier League win in the guts of seven weeks.

Marco Silva was fired by the Merseyside club's hierarchy following the derby-day defeat at Liverpool and Duncan Ferguson oversaw this afternoon's victory on an interim basis.

 

Understandably the fans were delighted with their lads' application and attitude, but two players haven't escaped criticism on Twitter.

Chelsea found their way back into the game on 52 minutes when Mateo Kovacic pulled one back in a goal where Everton's Jordan Pickford perhaps could have done better.

Ahead of him in central defence, Michael Keane didn't cover himself in glory at times either. He didn't have a bad game, but there were signs of nervousness.

Here's how Everton fans reacted to both of their displays:

