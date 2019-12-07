Quick links

Everton fans react on Twitter to Duncan Ferguson comments pre-Chelsea

Giuseppe Labellarte
Everton's first team coach Duncan Ferguson looks on before the English League Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2017.
Duncan Ferguson has taken the Everton reins as caretaker manager after the Toffees sacked Marco Silva amid poor results at Goodison Park this season.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to praise Duncan Ferguson's inspiring pre-match comments ahead of the Toffees taking on Chelsea at Goodison Park today.

The Everton coach and Toffees legend has taken the reins on a caretaker basis after the sacking of Marco Silva earlier this week.

The Goodison Park hierarchy decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in Everton dropping into the relegation zone.

 

Everton were soundly beaten 5-2 by Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield in midweek, a result which seemingly proved the last straw for the Goodison Park hierarchy, though many fans had been clamouring for his departure long before then.

With Big Dunc now in interim charge as Everton host Chelsea at Goodison Park in today early Premier League kickoff, he wrote in the match programme about a number of topics including the privilege of managing the Toffees, a message for Marco Silva, and taking the opportunity to start the healing process.

The message was shared on Everton's Twitter feed:

Here is how some Everton fans responded on social media:

Everton looked good value to be challenging at the right end of the Premier League table before the season got under way, with some shrewd signings for the Toffees including highly-rated Italian youngster Moise Kean.

However, things just didn't work out for Silva, who won just four of his 15 Premier League games this season, drawing four and losing nine - including the last three in a row - to see Everton slump to 18th in the table.

Marco Silva the head coach

