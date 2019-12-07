Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin hails Duncan Ferguson

Everton - with Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge - were victorious at Goodison Park today and the Toffees striker hailed the stalwart and coach.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has praised the Toffees caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson following the superb 3-1 Premier League win at Goodison Park today.

The 22-year-old spoke of his "very close" working relationship with the Everton coach, who has stood by him in the three years they've worked together.

Calvert-Lewin's time at Everton has not been without criticism from sections of the Toffees fanbase and some pundits from time to time.

One such example was when Tony Cottee said: “He’s a good player but I don’t know whether he’s going to get the goals to push the club into the top six." (talkSPORT, 11 September 2019, 9.30am)

Against Chelsea, however, he put in a superb display culminating in a brace, crucial in helping Everton begin life after Marco Silva in the best possible manner.

"It was a massive game for us and I have a very close relationship with Duncan," Calvert-Lewin told BT Sport - as quoted by BBC Sport - after the game. "He has stuck by me for the three years I have known him. The most important thing was to go out and give 100 percent."

Richarlison struck after just five minutes played at Goodison Park, spreading play out wide to Djibril Sidibe before timing his run to meet the right-back's cross and nodding past Kepa.

Calvert-Lewin then doubled the Toffees' lead shortly after the interval, slotting through the Chelsea keeper's legs after nipping the ball off Kurt Zouma.

Although Mateo Kovacic halved the deficit, DCL then struck again for Everton, another defensive mishap from the visitors ensuring Ferguson and his charges claimed a vital three points.

The result saw Everton climb up to 14th in the Premier League table on 17 points, ahead of the day's 3pm kickoffs.