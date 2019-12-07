Duncan Ferguson hails Everton's Richarlison

The Brazilian sent Everton on their way to victory today.

Duncan Ferguson has been singing the praises of Everton star Richarlison.

The Brazilian attacker opened the scoring this afternoon as the Toffees got the post-Marco Silva era off to a great start by beating Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Ferguson was named as caretaker boss following Everton's dismissal of Silva and quite a few of the lads played out of their skin for the legendary Scottish striker today.

Richarlison was impressive throughout, and the former Toffees hitman, who has been working as first-team coach for a number of years, singled him out for praise in an interview with BBC after the game.

He said: "Richarlison's got that in his locker. What a fantastic player he is. He's great at attacking that area for the headers."

It'll be interesting to see if Ferguson can get Richarlison back to his best.

The former Watford star was signed by Silva, who worked with him at Vicarage Road, and it's plausible to wonder whether the South American might've been upset by the Portuguese man's exit.

Richarlison, who has six Premier League goals this season, has a lot more to give and time will tell whether Ferguson can get it out of him.