Duncan Ferguson comments on Everton job

Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Chelsea.

Duncan Ferguson has admitted to BBC Sport that he is unlikely to get the Everton managerial role on a permanent basis.

The 47-year-old former Everton striker has been placed in charge of the Toffees for their Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Scotsman was given the role on an interim basis following the departure of Marco Silva after the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in midweek.

While Ferguson has suggested that he would love to be the Everton manager on a permanent basis, he has admitted that it is not realistic that he will be given the role.

Ferguson told BBC Sport: "I think the club will find a really top manager to come. It is a dream of mine to be the Everton manager, but let's be realistic.”

Back in action on Saturday afternoon

Everton are going through a bad spell at the moment, and there is a small danger that they could be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Chelsea are a big club and have a strong team, and Frank Lampard’s side will head into the match against Everton as favourites.

However, an early goal for Everton could make a huge difference in how the match pans out.