Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Darren Anderton reacts on Twitter to Son goal

Shane Callaghan
Ex-footballers Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham are pictured during the Pro Am prior to the start of the British Masters at The Grove on October 12, 2016 in Watford, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur star scored an outrageous goal today.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur applauds fans following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has scored potentially the goal of the season.

Spurs thumped Burnley 5-0 in North London this afternoon but the game will be remembered for a moment of magic from the South Korean.

On the edge of his own box, Son embarked on an 80-yard dash, riding several challenges en route to slotting home Tottenham's third of the day during the first half.

It was an outrageous effort from the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

 

And here's how Tottenham legend Darren Anderton reacted on Twitter.

Will it be goal of the season? If it doesn't win the award come May then it'll be a big, big shock.

As far as solo efforts go, there isn't many that can beat it and Spurs fans will hope that the goal gets its fair recognition come the end of the season.

On a lighter note, the win saw Jose Mourinho's side move six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, who lost 3-1 at Everton.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur runs with the ball on his way to scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch