Darren Anderton reacts on Twitter to Son goal

The Tottenham Hotspur star scored an outrageous goal today.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has scored potentially the goal of the season.

Spurs thumped Burnley 5-0 in North London this afternoon but the game will be remembered for a moment of magic from the South Korean.

On the edge of his own box, Son embarked on an 80-yard dash, riding several challenges en route to slotting home Tottenham's third of the day during the first half.

It was an outrageous effort from the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

And here's how Tottenham legend Darren Anderton reacted on Twitter.

Will it be goal of the season? If it doesn't win the award come May then it'll be a big, big shock.

As far as solo efforts go, there isn't many that can beat it and Spurs fans will hope that the goal gets its fair recognition come the end of the season.

On a lighter note, the win saw Jose Mourinho's side move six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, who lost 3-1 at Everton.