Confirmed: Tottenham Hotspur lineup v Burnley

Subhankar Mondal
Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Dele Alli of Totteham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are in action this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho talks to David Pleat during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on December 6, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Manchester United when they take on Burnley at home this afternoon.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The defeat saw Tottenham’s three-game winning run under new head coach Jose Mourinho come to an end.

 

The result means that the North London outfit are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 20 points from 15 matches, as many as nine points behind London rivals Chelsea, who are currently fourth in the standings and occupy the final Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, Burnley currently find themselves 12th in the standings with 18 points from 15 matches and will be determined to win against Spurs.

This is how Tottenham will line up against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has said that he is happy that Mourinho is now the club’s head coach.

The Ivory Coast international right-back has stated all four of Mourinho’s Spurs games so far.

Aurier told BBC Sport: "This is the best moment for me, I need to play and I am happy because I am playing game by game.”

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

