Quick links

Leeds United

Huddersfield Town

Confirmed Huddersfield v Leeds lineups: Cooper misses out, Nketiah on the bench

Olly Dawes
A general view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Southampton at John Smith's Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Huddersfield, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United take on local rivals Huddersfield Town this afternoon...

Huddersfield Town starting XI: Grabara; Duhaney, Stankovic, Schindler, Hadergjonaj; Kachunga, Hogg, Bacuna, Koroma; Mounie, Grant.

Huddersfield Town substitutes: Coleman, Edmonds-Green, Harratt, Daly, High, Austerfield, Jackson.

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Dallas, Ayling, Berardi, Alioski; White, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Hosannah, Casey, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah.

Huddersfield go with Kamil Grabara in goal, behind what appears to be a back four of Demeaco Duhaney, Jon-Gorenc Stankovic, Christopher Schindler and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Danny Cowley appears to have gone with a midfield four of Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna and Josh Korma, with Steve Mounie and Karlan Grant leading the line.

It's a youthful bench, featuring Joel Coleman, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Kian Harratt, Matty Daly, Scott High, Josh Austerfield and Ben Jackson.

Meanwhile, Leeds start with Kiko Casilla in goal, behind a back four of Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi and Ezgjan Alioski, with captain Liam Cooper missing out through injury.

Ben White moves into midfield to replace Kalvin Phillips, and will be joined by Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez, whilst Jack Harrison and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford up top.

Eddie Nketiah makes the bench, alongside Kamil Miazek, Barry Douglas, Bryce Hosannah, Oliver Casey, Robbie Gotts and Jack Clarke.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch