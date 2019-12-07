Confirmed Huddersfield v Leeds lineups: Cooper misses out, Nketiah on the bench

Leeds United take on local rivals Huddersfield Town this afternoon...

Huddersfield Town starting XI: Grabara; Duhaney, Stankovic, Schindler, Hadergjonaj; Kachunga, Hogg, Bacuna, Koroma; Mounie, Grant.

Huddersfield Town substitutes: Coleman, Edmonds-Green, Harratt, Daly, High, Austerfield, Jackson.

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Dallas, Ayling, Berardi, Alioski; White, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Hosannah, Casey, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah.

Huddersfield go with Kamil Grabara in goal, behind what appears to be a back four of Demeaco Duhaney, Jon-Gorenc Stankovic, Christopher Schindler and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Danny Cowley appears to have gone with a midfield four of Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna and Josh Korma, with Steve Mounie and Karlan Grant leading the line.

It's a youthful bench, featuring Joel Coleman, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Kian Harratt, Matty Daly, Scott High, Josh Austerfield and Ben Jackson.

Meanwhile, Leeds start with Kiko Casilla in goal, behind a back four of Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi and Ezgjan Alioski, with captain Liam Cooper missing out through injury.

Ben White moves into midfield to replace Kalvin Phillips, and will be joined by Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez, whilst Jack Harrison and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford up top.

Eddie Nketiah makes the bench, alongside Kamil Miazek, Barry Douglas, Bryce Hosannah, Oliver Casey, Robbie Gotts and Jack Clarke.