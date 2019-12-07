Quick links

Confirmed: Everton v Chelsea lineups at Goodison Park

A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Norwich City at Goodison Park on November 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will face Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their win against Aston Villa in midweek when they take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s side returned to winning ways in the league on Wednesday evening when they got the better of Aston Villa 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in London.

The result means that the Blues are now fourth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 15 matches.

 

Chelsea will head into this afternoon’s Premier League game against Everton high on confidence and are favourites to pick up all three points from the encounter at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are struggling at the wrong end of the table, and they currently find themselves in a relegation fight.

The Merseyside outfit are also without a permanent manager at the moment, having parted company with Marco Silva after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in midweek.

This is how Everton and Chelsea will line up at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon:

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Duncan Ferguson of Everton poses for a photo after speaking to club media before the Everton press conference at USM Finch Farm on December 6, 2019 in Halewood,...

