Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Andreas Christensen display against Everton

Subhankar Mondal
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton is challenged by Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...
Andreas Christensen was in action for Chelsea against Everton on Saturday.

Andreas Christensen of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Andreas Christensen against Everton.

Christensen was in action for Chelsea in the Premier League game against Everton away from home at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost 3-1.

 

According to WhoScored, the defender took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 90.2%, won eight headers, took 95 touches, and made two interceptions and three clearances.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Christensen and have criticised the Denmark international on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, visitors Chelsea had 70% of the possession, took 15 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

The defeat to Everton will be a massive disappointment for Chelsea, and the Blues will be determined to bounce back.

Chelsea will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Lille at Stamford Bridge in London in Champions League Group H.

Andreas Christensen of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

