Chelsea fans react to Andreas Christensen display against Everton

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Andreas Christensen against Everton.

Christensen was in action for Chelsea in the Premier League game against Everton away from home at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost 3-1.

According to WhoScored, the defender took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 90.2%, won eight headers, took 95 touches, and made two interceptions and three clearances.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Christensen and have criticised the Denmark international on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Chelsea should think about sending Christensen on loan to AnywhereFC in January. #CFC — Jay (@RoanokeHokie) December 7, 2019

Never want Christensen in a Chelsea shirt until he’s at least 90kg. Might as well have a plastic bag in defence #EVECHE — Reece (@VdykCFC) December 7, 2019

Zouma and Christensen are Championship standard at best.#CFC — Reece Fats (@photofatuhi) December 7, 2019

Christensen is one of the physically weakest centre-backs I've ever seen. Constantly bullied. A strong gust of wind could blow the bloke over #EVECHE #CFC — SLockstone (@slockstone) December 7, 2019

Just bring Christensen out from my club after today — Lamps (@CFCLamps_) December 7, 2019

Christensen needs to be dropped. Simply not good enough. — The Blues (@CFCLosBlues) December 7, 2019

Christensen never wins a header. Very appalling — nana kwarko Ikhen (@nanaikhen) December 7, 2019

Christensen and Zouma compound each other’s weaknesses rather than cover them. So poor. — Luke Mitchell (@LukeMitchellCFC) December 7, 2019

The partnership of Zouma and Christensen is not working.#CFC — Mansamusa (@athundermusaCFC) December 7, 2019

If Barcelona still want Christensen I’d let him go easy! — BlueBoysCFC (@BoysCfc) December 7, 2019

Christensen can go back to being on the bench next game please — Rhys Davies (@RhysCFC) December 7, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, visitors Chelsea had 70% of the possession, took 15 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

The defeat to Everton will be a massive disappointment for Chelsea, and the Blues will be determined to bounce back.

Chelsea will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Lille at Stamford Bridge in London in Champions League Group H.