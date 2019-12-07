Celtic fans react on Twitter as BT Sport pundits leave Callum McGregor out of Rangers & Celtic combined XI

Neil Lennon's Celtic lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Sunday - will the League Cup go to Celtic Park or Ibrox?

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to slam BT Sport pundits Chris Sutton and Stephen Craigan for their combined Celtic and Rangers XIs ahead of the Scottish League Cup final.

Sunday sees the Glasgow rivals lock horns at Hampden Park in a bid to bring the first major trophy of the season back to either Parkhead or Ibrox, and build-up to the match has been plentiful.

Both pundits deemed Celtic to have more players worthy of a combined XI than Rangers, with Craigan picking six of the Hoops contingent and five of the Ibrox team, while Sutton had just three Rangers players in his XI.

Nonetheless, neither pundit included Callum McGregor in their line-ups, and quite a few Celtic fans were not impressed to say the least on social media:

This one's tight



To give you something to disagree about even more, here are @chris_sutton73 and @stephencraigan's teams... pic.twitter.com/eDDPJIGt1o — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 6 December 2019

Picking Jack over McGregor is embarrassing Chris — Adam Lynch (@AdamLynch27) 6 December 2019

Ryan Jack canny get into the Scotland team, which is an actual real life team, before McGregor so how is he getting into a combined XI — ciarán. (@NotoriousBAG_) 6 December 2019

Callum mcgregor doesnt get in any of those teams and football pundity is your profession as well as played the game at a high level no wonder none of you are managers — Ian Campbell (@cambybhoy) December 6, 2019

The disrespect of none of them having CalMac pic.twitter.com/W7gnxq1Fyp — shannon (@Shannonxmcauley) 6 December 2019

Eddy at CAM

No Forster

Davis over McGregor

Stephen...... Have a word!‍♂️ — Dom Schiavone (@Shiv1888) 6 December 2019

Ryan Jack over Callum McGregor!!? — Lee Fitzpatrick (@UncleLroyCFC) 6 December 2019

How neither of the squads have CalMac in midfield. He should be first in. — Leon Connolly (@leonconnolly6) 6 December 2019

McGregor has made 30 appearances for Celtic in all competitions this season, including starting all 15 Scottish Premiership games for Neil Lennon's side, and along with his great all-round play, he has also scored five goals and claimed three assists (Transfermarkt).

Celtic are hoping to kickstart a 'quadruple Treble' by getting their hands on the trophy on Sunday, while Rangers are eager to get their first major trophy for a number of years as well as Steven Gerrard's first in charge of the Ibrox outfit.