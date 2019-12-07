Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react on Twitter as BT Sport pundits leave Callum McGregor out of Rangers & Celtic combined XI

Giuseppe Labellarte
Callum McGregor of Celtic FC in action against Luis Coimbra Aurelio of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon's Celtic lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Sunday - will the League Cup go to Celtic Park or Ibrox?

Callum McGregor of Celtic shoots at goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to slam BT Sport pundits Chris Sutton and Stephen Craigan for their combined Celtic and Rangers XIs ahead of the Scottish League Cup final.

Sunday sees the Glasgow rivals lock horns at Hampden Park in a bid to bring the first major trophy of the season back to either Parkhead or Ibrox, and build-up to the match has been plentiful.

Subscribe

 

 

Both pundits deemed Celtic to have more players worthy of a combined XI than Rangers, with Craigan picking six of the Hoops contingent and five of the Ibrox team, while Sutton had just three Rangers players in his XI.

Nonetheless, neither pundit included Callum McGregor in their line-ups, and quite a few Celtic fans were not impressed to say the least on social media:

McGregor has made 30 appearances for Celtic in all competitions this season, including starting all 15 Scottish Premiership games for Neil Lennon's side, and along with his great all-round play, he has also scored five goals and claimed three assists (Transfermarkt).

Celtic are hoping to kickstart a 'quadruple Treble' by getting their hands on the trophy on Sunday, while Rangers are eager to get their first major trophy for a number of years as well as Steven Gerrard's first in charge of the Ibrox outfit.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic embraces Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch