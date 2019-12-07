Quick links

Aston Villa reportedly facing Said Benrahma competition from Chelsea

Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack battles with Brentford's Said Benrahma during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Brentford at Ewood Park on November 27, 2019
Chelsea and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Said Benrahma of Brentford.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Said Benrahma, meaning that Aston Villa will face competition for the Brentford winger.

A recent report on Sky Sports claimed that Villa are interested in signing Benrahma from Brentford in the January transfer window.

The Villans reportedly wanted the Algeria international in the summer transfer window, but they could not agree a deal with Brentford, who value the 24-year-old at £20 million.

 

Villa manager Dean Smith remains interested in the Algeria international winger, according to Sky Sports, but it seems that he is now facing some strong competition.

With the transfer ban having been lifted, Chelsea are able to sign players again from January, and The Daily Mail has credited Frank Lampard’s side with interest in Benrahma.

The report has stated that Chelsea have scouted the former Nice star, who is one of the best players in the Championship.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Benrahma has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Brentford so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winner made 29 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Bees, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

