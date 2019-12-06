Arsenal fans react as Brendan Rodgers signs new Leicester deal

The Leicester City boss was rumoured to be on the radar of Arsenal but he has now extended his deal with the Foxes.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the news that reported Gunners managerial target Brendan Rodgers has signed a new contract at Leicester City which will take him to 2025 (official LCFC website).

Rodgers had been heavily linked with the Arsenal job after the Gunners sacked Unai Emery, given the Northern Irishman's heroics with the Foxes since joining from Celtic earlier this year.

Leicester have been flying high this season, sitting second in the Premier League table, eight points behind an impressive Liverpool side - but Rodgers was getting plaudits early on in his tenure too, Pep Guardiola hailing his "incredible quality as a manager" last season (Daily Mail).

In addition, they are currently in the middle of a seven-match winning run in the league, with Jamie Vardy back to his best with goals in seven consecutive games (BBC Sport).

As a result, it's little surprise that Arsenal had been linked with Rodgers' services, not to mention a reported £14million exit clause in his contract (The Mirror).

However, any speculation has been quashed - for the time being at least - with a contract three years longer than his previous one (Leicester website).

Plenty of discussion amongst Arsenal supporters and neutrals has been taking place on Twitter - here is just some of the reaction from the Gunners fanbase:

Rodgers playing Leicester by pretending Arsenal were interested. Iconic. — gareth (@AFCGareth) 6 December 2019

Rodgers is off the list then — Harry Shotta (@HarryShotta) 6 December 2019

Thank god. People forget how it went with him at Liverpool... Ranieri was insane at Leicester because the players just give the effort, when he left it went down hill, I think Rodgers wouldn’t do well at us, I still want Allegri and the defensive style he’d bring — Jack Riley (@Jriley_AFC) 6 December 2019

Now that Rodgers is out, our next coach has to be one of Mikel Arteta/Marco Rose/Eddie Howe/Erik Ten Hag #afc #arsenal https://t.co/wh6RsxlQE8 — M (@mg_eleven20) 6 December 2019

Brendon Rodgers has signed a new contract with lcfc until 2025



Another one down — (@Mgk_Afc) 6 December 2019

Arsenal have just given Brendan Rodgers a huge pay rise. You are welcome! #AFC #Arsenal — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) 6 December 2019

Arsenal and Leicester have both been played in the last two weeks. Fair play to Rodgers. He’s still young enough to know he can return to the elite in the fortune. — Mikey Holmeslice (@AFCMikey) 6 December 2019

Rodgers signed a new deal with Leicester ffsssss — DepressionSZN (@_afcDan) 6 December 2019

Other managers reportedly on Arsenal's radar include Vitor Pereira, Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino, as reported in The Metro.