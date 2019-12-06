Quick links

Arsenal fans react as Brendan Rodgers signs new Leicester deal

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United...
The Leicester City boss was rumoured to be on the radar of Arsenal but he has now extended his deal with the Foxes.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the news that reported Gunners managerial target Brendan Rodgers has signed a new contract at Leicester City which will take him to 2025 (official LCFC website).

Rodgers had been heavily linked with the Arsenal job after the Gunners sacked Unai Emery, given the Northern Irishman's heroics with the Foxes since joining from Celtic earlier this year.

Leicester have been flying high this season, sitting second in the Premier League table, eight points behind an impressive Liverpool side - but Rodgers was getting plaudits early on in his tenure too, Pep Guardiola hailing his "incredible quality as a manager" last season (Daily Mail).

 

 

In addition, they are currently in the middle of a seven-match winning run in the league, with Jamie Vardy back to his best with goals in seven consecutive games (BBC Sport).

As a result, it's little surprise that Arsenal had been linked with Rodgers' services, not to mention a reported £14million exit clause in his contract (The Mirror).

However, any speculation has been quashed - for the time being at least - with a contract three years longer than his previous one (Leicester website).

Plenty of discussion amongst Arsenal supporters and neutrals has been taking place on Twitter - here is just some of the reaction from the Gunners fanbase:

Other managers reportedly on Arsenal's radar include Vitor Pereira, Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino, as reported in The Metro.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

