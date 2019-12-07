Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Zech Medley display for U23s last night

The Arsenal academy graduate scored for the Gunners U23s against Blackburn in the Premier League 2 clash.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about Zech Medley following performance for the Gunners Under-23s against Blackburn U23s in the Premier League 2 on Friday night.

The Gunners U23s moved to the top of the Premier League 2 first division - for the time being at least - following the clinical 3-1 win over Rovers at Meadow Park for Steve Bould's side.

All of the Arsenal goals came in the first half as Trae Coyle, Zech Medley and Tyreece John-Jules - who now has six league goals this term - got on the scoresheet.

Arsenal were bright from the off and took the lead on 23 minutes as a Gunners break culminated in Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emile Smith Rowe combining to set up Coyle for a sweeping finish.

Four minutes later, the Gunners doubled their advantage through Medley, who pounced following a corner kick to poke home, and on 37 minutes, John-Jules let rip with a ferocious left-footed effort for goal number three.

Harry Chapman grabbed a goal back for the visitors on 78 minutes but the Lancastrians were wasteful for most of the game and Arsenal saw the game out without too many issues.

Aside from Medley's goal, his overall display was great, as Football London gave the 19-year-old an 8 out of 10 rating and wrote: "Quick in his distribution out the back, he was a key cog in Arsenal's attacks down the left wing. He was also very imposing in defence which left his opponents growing increasingly frustrated as the match developed."

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying about the 6ft 5in ace:

Let Him replace @DavidLuiz_4 and @SokratisPapa5 — Theo Pallah Gooner (@PallahTheo) 7 December 2019

Yes zech — Invincibles49 (NO Knock FC) (@Martinelli14Szn) December 6, 2019

Promote him to first team — joe (@joe__afc) December 6, 2019

Better than sokratis — Aizen⚔ (@AizensSauce) December 6, 2019

What about Zech Medley? — JD (@JD_Chelt) 6 December 2019

Honest opinion is Zech Medley good enough yet for a chance in the first team because if he can’t get a game with the standard of senior players we have then he’s wasting his time — TaxiGeorge (@MeteredFare) 6 December 2019

I'm surprised Smith-Rowe is not playing more games for the senior team. Same with Mavropanos/Medley/Olayinka/Burton. Think these players can add a new dimension in the areas we are struggling at the moment. — DamagedGuns (@DamagedGuns) December 6, 2019

Could have played in Europa. Bileik was let go because we have Medley in our squad. Surprising he hasn't been given a chance yet, considered to be highly rated. — DamagedGuns (@DamagedGuns) December 7, 2019