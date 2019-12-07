Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to Zech Medley display for U23s last night

Giuseppe Labellarte
Zech Medley of Arsenal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal academy graduate scored for the Gunners U23s against Blackburn in the Premier League 2 clash.

Zech Medley of Arsenal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about Zech Medley following performance for the Gunners Under-23s against Blackburn U23s in the Premier League 2 on Friday night.

The Gunners U23s moved to the top of the Premier League 2 first division - for the time being at least - following the clinical 3-1 win over Rovers at Meadow Park for Steve Bould's side.

All of the Arsenal goals came in the first half as Trae Coyle, Zech Medley and Tyreece John-Jules - who now has six league goals this term - got on the scoresheet.

 

Arsenal were bright from the off and took the lead on 23 minutes as a Gunners break culminated in Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emile Smith Rowe combining to set up Coyle for a sweeping finish.

Four minutes later, the Gunners doubled their advantage through Medley, who pounced following a corner kick to poke home, and on 37 minutes, John-Jules let rip with a ferocious left-footed effort for goal number three.

Harry Chapman grabbed a goal back for the visitors on 78 minutes but the Lancastrians were wasteful for most of the game and Arsenal saw the game out without too many issues.

Zech Medley scores Arsenal's 2nd goal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Aside from Medley's goal, his overall display was great, as Football London gave the 19-year-old an 8 out of 10 rating and wrote: "Quick in his distribution out the back, he was a key cog in Arsenal's attacks down the left wing. He was also very imposing in defence which left his opponents growing increasingly frustrated as the match developed."

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying about the 6ft 5in ace:

Zech Medley congratulates Tyreece John-Jules on scoring a goal for Arsenal during the PL2 match between Arsenal U23 and Leicester City U23 at Emirates Stadium on September 14, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch