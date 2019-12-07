Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans impressed with Tyreece John-Jules

Subhankar Mondal
Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal challenges Hayden Carter of Blackburn during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tyreece John-Jules was in action for the Arsenal Under-23 side on Friday.

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal challenges Hayden Carter of Blackburn during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tyreece John-Jules for the Under-23 side against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts on Friday evening.

John-Jules played well for the Arsenal Under-23 team in the 3-1 victory over their Blackburn counterparts at Meadow Park in Premier League 2.

The 18-year-old striker scored for the Gunners and had a very good game overall.

 

The teenager was brilliant in the Blackburn penalty box, took his goal well - his fifth of the season - pressed well when he did not have the ball, and worked hard.

Arsenal fans were impressed with the performance of John-Jules and want him promoted to the first team and in action against Championship club Leeds at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2020.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates scoring Arsenal's 3rd goal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

The Arsenal senior team are in action on Monday evening when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch