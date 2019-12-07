Arsenal fans impressed with Tyreece John-Jules

Tyreece John-Jules was in action for the Arsenal Under-23 side on Friday.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tyreece John-Jules for the Under-23 side against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts on Friday evening.

John-Jules played well for the Arsenal Under-23 team in the 3-1 victory over their Blackburn counterparts at Meadow Park in Premier League 2.

The 18-year-old striker scored for the Gunners and had a very good game overall.

The teenager was brilliant in the Blackburn penalty box, took his goal well - his fifth of the season - pressed well when he did not have the ball, and worked hard.

Arsenal fans were impressed with the performance of John-Jules and want him promoted to the first team and in action against Championship club Leeds at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2020.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Promote him to the first team — John_campbell1 (@john_campbell1) December 6, 2019

Better than auba — jamie (@jamieTS_) December 6, 2019

My boy. See you in Leeds gsme — Igna Mireji (@Igna_mireji) December 7, 2019

Play him against Leeds — Henry Walter (@HenryWalter86) December 6, 2019

can he play in the first team — JUST MICK afc (@michaelhayden57) December 6, 2019

The Arsenal senior team are in action on Monday evening when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League.