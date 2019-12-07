'An honour': Karim Adeyemi flattered by Liverpool and Arsenal links

Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are both reportedly keen to sign Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.

Arsenal already have one Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their ranks but, should they defeat Liverpool in what is shaping up to be a bitter transfer struggle, they might soon have the Gabonese superstar’s jet-heeled protégé in their ranks too.

According to Transfermarkt, Liverpool and Arsenal are going head-to-head to sign the latest rising star owned by the gem-polishing Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg. And no, we’re not talking about Erling Braut Haaland.

Karim Adeyemi might not be taking the Champions League by storm like the Norwegian goal-machine but, during a loan spell at second tier FC Liefering, the teenage forward has been nothing short of a revelation.

In 17 games, Adeyemi has 11 goals and nine assists. No wonder Liverpool and Arsenal, not to mention a Barcelona side who have already seen a £13 million bid rejected, are forming a jostling queue.

And, speaking to Transfermarkt, Adeyemi has admitted that he is flattered by the level of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs while opening up on his admiration for another centre-forward with electric pace and a lethal finish in his locker.

“I am glad to hear (about the transfer speculation). Having such a high market value at my age is an honour. I cannot complain and am really happy about it,” said Adeyemi, admitting that he idolises players who "have a similar style of play as for example Aubameyang".

With this in mind, Aubameyang’s presence in the Arsenal dressing room might just give The Gunners the advantage in the chase for a striker who has followed in the footsteps of Toni Kroos, Kai Havertz and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen by winning Germany’s prestigious Fritz Walter Medal.

SEE ALSO: Brighton star highlights a massive Arsenal weakness which they succesfully exploited

But who wouldn't want to play under Jurgen Klopp right now?