Alan Pardew suggests Eddie Howe for Arsenal

Reported Everton managerial target Eddie Howe would be good for Arsenal, suggests Alan Pardew.

Alan Pardew suggested on Amazon Prime TV (7:12pm, December 5, 2019) that Arsenal should look at Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

The former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion boss - who is without a managerial job at the moment - praised Howe for the work he has done at Bournemouth.

Pardew believes that the 42-year-old would be a good managerial appointment for the Gunners, and that he has the right credentials for the role.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new manager following the recent departure of Unai Emery.

Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:12pm, December 5, 2019): “I am surprised that Eddie Howe is not on there.

“The job he has done at Bournemouth, he has got the right kind of credentials, I think for this job here. He won’t thank me for putting him in the picture, but I certainly feel he should be in that frame.”

Everton speculation

Interestingly, Howe has been linked with the Everton managerial role, with the Toffees also on the hunt for a new boss.

The Merseyside outfit recently parted company with Marco Silva, with Duncan Ferguson placed in charge of the team for the Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

According to The Mirror, Howe is a managerial candidate for the Everton job, and it will be interesting to see who eventually gets the role.