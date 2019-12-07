Quick links

Premier League

Alan Pardew comments on Arsenal managerial role

Subhankar Mondal
Alan Pardew, Manager of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion at Vitality Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Bournemouth,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Alan Pardew, Manager of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion at Vitality Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Bournemouth,...

Alan Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:12pm, December 5, 2019) that the Arsenal managerial role is not daunting.

The former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion boss - who is without a managerial job at the moment - believes that the facilities at Arsenal would be great for any coach to work with.

Pardew has also claimed that Massimiliano Allegri speaks English, with the former Juventus manager linked with the Arsenal managerial role.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian tactician is a managerial candidate for the Gunners.

 

Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:12pm, December 5, 2019): “You said earlier that this is such a daunting job. There is nothing daunting about Arsenal to a coach. This is a massive club with a brilliant training ground, great facilities and everything. So everything you need is here.”

Pardew added about Allegri: “He does speak English because I have met him. He does speak English, he does, a little bit."

Disappointment for Arsenal

Allegri is a brilliant manager, and having been successful at AC Milan and Juventus, he would be a great appointment for Arsenal.

However, the 52-year-old has told ESPN FC that he is taking a year out of football, having parted company with Juventus at the end of last season.

If the Italian does not plan to return to football in the middle of the season, then Arsenal will have to wait next summer if they want him to be in charge of the first team.

Juventus FC coach Massimiliano Allegri speaks to the media during a press conference at JTC on May 25, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch