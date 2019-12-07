Alan Pardew comments on Arsenal managerial role

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Alan Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:12pm, December 5, 2019) that the Arsenal managerial role is not daunting.

The former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion boss - who is without a managerial job at the moment - believes that the facilities at Arsenal would be great for any coach to work with.

Pardew has also claimed that Massimiliano Allegri speaks English, with the former Juventus manager linked with the Arsenal managerial role.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian tactician is a managerial candidate for the Gunners.

Pardew said on Amazon Prime TV (7:12pm, December 5, 2019): “You said earlier that this is such a daunting job. There is nothing daunting about Arsenal to a coach. This is a massive club with a brilliant training ground, great facilities and everything. So everything you need is here.”

Pardew added about Allegri: “He does speak English because I have met him. He does speak English, he does, a little bit."

Disappointment for Arsenal

Allegri is a brilliant manager, and having been successful at AC Milan and Juventus, he would be a great appointment for Arsenal.

However, the 52-year-old has told ESPN FC that he is taking a year out of football, having parted company with Juventus at the end of last season.

If the Italian does not plan to return to football in the middle of the season, then Arsenal will have to wait next summer if they want him to be in charge of the first team.